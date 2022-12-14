Sycamore church’s drive-thru Nativity begins Dec. 15

SYCAMORE – The community is invited to a drive-thru Nativity scene at Fellowship Baptist Church in Sycamore.

The free event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, through Saturday, Dec. 17, at the church located at 2425 Bethany Road, according to a news release.

Visitors can drive around the church and enjoy the biblical narrative of the birth of Jesus Christ, from Mary and Joseph’s journey through Bethlehem, to the manger scene and wise men’s visit. The Nativity also will feature hundreds of luminarias and twinkling lights to guide patrons.