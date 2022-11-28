DeKalb transit system to operate line for families to see Santa Dec. 1 during downtown event

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Transit System will run a special bus to take families to see Santa’s arrival downtown to kick off the holiday season.

The fare-free bus is being put into service especially for the Lights on Lincoln: Santa Comes to Town event beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a news release. The event is hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce to welcome area families to the downtown area, see Santa Claus himself and watch as the downtown Christmas tree is lit.

Participants will be able to listen to carolers and visit Santa at his house at North Second and Locust streets. The route is being added this year to ensure that all families can participate in this annual holiday event. Two round trips are offered to take families home beginning at 7 p.m.

The bus will service about 50 bus stops throughout DeKalb, with the bus arriving at Van Buer Plaza to see Santa illuminate the downtown holiday lights. All stops along the route are marked with fliers to indicate where passengers can board the bus.

The bus will stop at the following locations:

Seventh and Grove streets

Annie Glidden Road and Crane Drive

Varsity Boulevard and Regent Drive

Suburban Apartments on Twombly Road

Normal Road and Hillcrest Drive

Pleasant and 10th streets

14th Street and East Dresser Road

Seventh and Lewis streets

Riders can track the bus on the city’s bus tracker at dekalbpublic.etaspot.net.

To view the full schedule, visit cityofdekalb.com/1438/Lights-on- Lincoln.