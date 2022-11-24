Voluntary Action Center delivers Thanksgiving meals to over 160 DeKalb County residents for turkey day

Gustavo Lepez, (left) kitchen supervisor for the Voluntary Action Center, and Amy Woods, kitchen manager, prepare turkeys for the oven as part of Thanksgiving meals Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the facility in Sycamore. The Thanksgiving meals were payed for through a donation from the family of Don "Tank" Anderson. VAC delivers meals to the home bound and elderly along with providing transportation options. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)