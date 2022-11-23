DeKalb Chamber executive director completes graduate program

DeKALB – Matt Duffy, executive director for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, recently graduated from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Fellowship Program, meant to build connections to address workforce challenges.

Duffy graduated from the fellowship program during an Oct. 28 ceremony in Austin, Texas, according to a news release.

He was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals and association leaders to participate in the program.

Duffy is part of a network of more than 200 nationwide chambers and state associations who engage in education and workforce initiatives.

The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges in their area.

For information, visit the program’s businessleads.uschamberfoundation.org/.