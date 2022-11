DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Family YMCA recently was presented with a monetary donation of $3,500 by the DeKalb Corn Fest board.

Board members presented Brian Bickner, development director of the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, with the check, according to a news release.

The YMCA was chosen as the nonprofit recipient for the 2022 festival because of all the community outreach and support it gave to DeKalb and the surrounding area.