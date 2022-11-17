Waterman Lions Club to hold annual Gobbler Gallop 5K Nov. 19

WATERMAN – The Waterman Lions Club will hold its 16th annual Gobbler Gallop 5K walk/run Saturday.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and go through the streets of Waterman, according to a news release.

The 5K will begin at Indian Creek Middle School, 335 E. Garfield St., Waterman. Packet pick-up and same-day registration begin at 7:30 a.m.

The pre-registration fee is $30, and same-day registration is $35. The first 150 pre-registered participants will receive an official race T-shirt while supplies last.

Proceeds from the 5K will be used to help fund various Waterman Lions Club projects and programs.

For information, visit gobblergallop5K.com.