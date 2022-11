SHABBONA – Shabbona Community Church will host its 128th annual turkey dinner Thursday.

The church, 104 E. Navaho Ave., Shabbona, will serve the dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, according to a news release.

The dinner includes Ho-Ka turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied carrots, roll, cranberry sauce and apple pie.

Meals costs $16 and can be paid for with cash or a check made out to the church only.