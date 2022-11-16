Schnucks latest store to announce Thanksgiving closure

Midwest grocer Schnucks is the latest chain to announced its store will close for Thanksgiving day, according to a recent announcement from the St. Louis-based store.

According to a company news release, Schnucks will close at its normal time Wednesday, Nov. 23, but close fully Thursday for the holiday and then reopen Friday, Nov. 25 at its normal store hours.

The announcement adds to the growing list of national and Midwest big box stores, grocers and chains readying for the holidays and preparing to close their doors next week for Thanksgiving.

Hy-Vee recently announced it also will close more than 285 retail locations across eight states, including Illinois, Nov. 24, the first time in its history. The store’s leadership said the decision was meant to allow the chain’s 80,000-plus employees to spend the holiday with friends and family.

Schnucks also announced intended closures through December, including plans to close its stores at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Schnucks will close fully on Christmas day, and then open at 9 a.m. on New Year’s day.

The announcements falls in line with retail trends growing over the past several years, as more big box stores announce closures for holidays amid the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season.

Black Friday shoppers have traditionally started their sprees on Thanksgiving, a move that has since changed over the past few years.

