Kish College plans information sessions on EMSA program

MALTA – Kishwaukee College’s Engineering, Math and Science Academy will hold two information sessions for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.

The sessions will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, via Zoom or in room C1121 at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

The sessions are open to current high school sophomores and juniors and parents or guardians. The sessions will overview the program, explain the application process and answer questions for students and their parents.

EMSA offers high school students the opportunity to take college-level courses in STEM-related fields, including physics, mathematics, chemistry, anatomy and physiology and biology, to prepare for various careers. The program offers three unique tracks in engineering, pre-professional and pre-nursing.

Depending on their chosen track, students may need to complete pre-calculus or chemistry with a “B” grade or better to be considered eligible for the program. Students can earn up to 23 transferable credit hours through EMSA.

Application materials for the 2023-24 academic year must be turned into the college no later than Sunday, Jan. 31. Guests attending the in-person sessions should park in Lot A and enter through door 6.

For information, visit kish.edu/emsa, email ckarasewski@kish.edu or call 815-825-9307.