Veterans Day ceremony set for Friday in downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – A ceremony to honor area servicemen and woman for Veterans Day will take place Friday in downtown DeKalb.

The DeKalb Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock, at the former of First Street and Lincoln Highway downtown, according to a news release.

The ceremony will feature DeKalb veteran Michael Embrey, a U.S. Air Force veteran, local singer Terri Crain Goodman to perform the “Star Spangled Banner,” a memorial wreath presentation by Commander Manual Olada, a U.S. Marines veteran.

DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66 chaplain Michael Giuliano, also a U.S. Air Force veteran, will provide a pray. The ceremony will conclude with a rifle salute and a performance of military sendoff “Taps.”