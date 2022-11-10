Kishwaukee Family YMCA announces children’s art contest

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Family YMCA will host its first art contest for DeKalb County children.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday, Nov. 15. They can be submitted to the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

The art contest is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Artwork submissions should be two-dimensional paintings, photos, drawings, digital art or other art pieces. The artwork must be no smaller than 8 by 10 inches and no larger than 16 by 20 inches.

The YMCA will select three winners from each grade level. The winning artwork will be displayed at the YMCA for one year. The winners will receive a free three-month family membership at the YMCA. A gala honoring the winners will be held at the YMCA on Friday, Jan. 13.

For information, email mmarion@kishymca.org.