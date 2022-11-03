DeKalb County’s 24-hour Veterans Vigil kicks off Friday

SYCAMORE – Area veterans and those wishing to honor military service members are invited to attend the annual opening ceremony of the 24-hour DeKalb County Veterans Vigil Friday.

The vigil will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with a ceremony outside the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

The vigil will run from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.

The public is welcome to attend the opening ceremony and the vigil at any time.

Guest speakers at the ceremony will include State Rep. Jeff Kiecher, R-Sycamore, Command Sgt. Major Robert Coulter, and retired Illinois Army National Guard Col. Dwain Adkins. Singer Terri Goodman will perform at the ceremony.

Veterans can assist the vigil by standing guard. There are 24 guard watches lasting one hour each. More than one veteran can stand watch at the same time. To volunteer for a watch time, call 815-895-6927.

For more information, visit illfortyandeight.com.