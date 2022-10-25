DeKalb County Community Gardens announces November Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of November locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. It asks that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if sick.
Participants should be aware of a new text alert system: To get Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in November will be:
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman
- 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the community center of University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at town of Cortland parking lot, 85 S. Somonauk Road, Cortland
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 10, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the community center of University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St., Malta
- 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
- 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at DeKalb County Community Gardens, 2280 Bethany Road, DeKalb
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich