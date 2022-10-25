After fall out between business partners, Zana’s Wood Fired Pizza could reopen as early as Friday

DeKALB – After a dispute between business partners prompted the DeKalb-based breakfast and lunch diner DeSy’s to close after only about two weeks in business earlier this month, plans for the return of Zana’s Wood Fired Pizza are in the works, the restaurant’s manager said Monday.

“When the partner’s breakfast and lunch place didn’t work out, he left the restaurant,” said Fateme Redjepi, who manages the restaurant. “My husband’s like, ‘I want to give that place a chance. I feel like that’s my baby – that the wood fire oven.’ We went and spoke with [property owner] Mr. [Jim] Mason and he made it happen for us. He said, ‘Yes, you guys can absolutely give it another try.’ ”

It remains up in the air when the restaurant may reopen.

The reopening date for Zana’s Wood Fired Pizza hinges on a DeKalb Fire Department inspection of the establishment, 1406 Sycamore Rd., Unit A. Redjepi said the inspection is scheduled to take place Friday.

“If we get approved, we’re opening that night,” Redjepi said. “We’re very excited.”

Redjepi said Zana’s Wood Fired Pizza saw some success the last time it was in business, whereas things didn’t go according to plan with DeSy’s Diner, which announced its closure on Facebook on Oct. 4.

Redjepi said patrons can expect the comfort of the same great experience they’re used to receiving from Zana’s Wood Fire Pizza.

“It’ll be the same because it’s my husband in the kitchen,” she said. “He’s running that wood fire oven. So, in that regard, it’s going to be the same. It’ll be different because there is different management. My husband’s there and I’m going to be there as well, helping him manage the place, so that’ll be different. But other than that, everything else will stay the same.”

Redjepi described the atmosphere at Zana’s Wood Fired Pizza as family friendly, saying it’s been a huge driver of the business’ past success.

“The same servers that were there before are going to be working there again,” she said. “We treat our employees like family. I know that reflects to the customers.”

Redjepi said the community’s response to hearing that Zana’s Wood Fired Pizza is reopening has been reassuring for business.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from the DeKalb area, from the people of DeKalb,” Redjepi said. “It’s hard not to want to open this as soon as possible for them.”