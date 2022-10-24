Kishwaukee College unveils updated strategic plan

MALTA – Kishwaukee College has an updated strategic plan after a yearlong process. The Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees voted to approve the plan during its October board meeting.

“Updating the college strategic plan was a collaborative effort by our entire college community,” Laurie Borowicz, Kish College president, said in a news release. “It is reflective of where we are now as an institution and looks to the future on how we best serve our region going forward.”

Kish’s strategic plan was last updated in 2018. The college sought to revise the plan due to the changing landscape of higher education and the evolving needs of students and the community. John Newton and Associates helped facilitate the planning process.

The new plan will provide updates to the college’s mission, vision and equity statements, as well as its values and strategic initiatives.

A purpose statement was added to help guide organizations by telling the story of why Kishwaukee College exists. The purpose statement reads: “Kishwaukee College: Helping you create the life you want.”

Kish leadership initially began gathering information and ideas from employees regarding an update to the strategic plan in August 2021. Over the past year, Kish sought feedback from students, the community and the Board of Trustees. The input and data have been discussed and reviewed to craft the new plan.

To view the new strategic plan in its entirety, visit kish.edu/strategicplan.