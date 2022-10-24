DeKalb Library to host homeless awareness event Nov. 1

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a homelessness awareness event in November to educate community members about the causes of homelessness and trauma.

The forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room in the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., downtown, according to a news release.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

The forum will cover the underlying causes of family homelessness and the personal consequences and challenges that face families on a short-term and long-term basis. Topics include housing, trauma, education, health care, child care and broader national policies that impact families.

Speakers at the presentation include:

• Diane Nilan, HEAR US founder and president, and author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America”

• Lesly Wicks, Hope Haven homeless shelter executive director

• Laura Vazquez, Northern Illinois University professor

Nilan’s book will be available to buy, with proceeds benefiting Hope Haven. HEAR US also is distributing free copies of “The Charlie Book: 60 Ways to Help Homeless Kids.”

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568.