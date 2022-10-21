DeKalb church hosting a chamber concert Oct. 23

DeKALB – DeKalb’s Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, will host a chamber concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

Admission to the concert is free. Free-will offerings will be accepted.

John Sharp, principal cellist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, will present chamber music along with violinist Liba Shacht and pianist Brian Gaona. Featured music includes Boccherini, Schumann, Haydn and Vivaldi. Sunday’s orchestra also includes graduate students of the NIU School of Music and members of the Kishwaukee Symphony.

Shacht and Sharp have made an effort to bring live chamber music to audiences around the Midwest during the past year. Their most recent performances included Baylor University, St. Olaf College and the Schubert Club Chamber Music Series in St. Paul, Minnesota. The pair also has performed at the Ars Viva festivals in La Turbie, France, and Malaga, Spain.

For information, call 815-756-2905.