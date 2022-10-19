Sycamore Troop 2810 Scout earns Eagle Award

SYCAMORE – Charlie Coyle, a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 2810 chartered out of Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore, recently completed his Eagle project benefiting an organization dealing with agriculture.

Coyle, a member of FFA, wanted the project to benefit the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association.

He consulted with DAAHA board member Chrissie Manis and came up with a plan to build two cabinets on castors for easy mobility. The cabinets can be used as both shelves and tables. Coyle, along with his mentor, Chris Ploog, designed the cabinets, pre-cut the necessary melamine pieces and assembled them.

To qualify as an Eagle Scout, Coyle had to earn 21 merit badges, have his project approved by a committee, hold a leadership position in his Boy Scout troop, and move through all prior scout levels.

For information, email 2810scoutmaster@gmail.com.