DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Aperion Care to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members, and community members celebrated Aperion Care joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon cutting Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Aperion Care, 1212 S. Second St., provides personal caring that goes beyond providing post-hospital rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care.

For information, visit aperioncare.com or call 815-758-8151.