Halloween trick-or-treat hours set for DeKalb County

With Halloween fast approaching, DeKalb County area communities have set trick-or-treat hours for Monday, Oct. 31:

DeKalb

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sycamore

Hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Genoa

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cortland

Hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shabbona

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandwich

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Other Halloween-related events

Oct. 22 : The DeKalb Park District invites residents and their four-legged furry friends to save the date for its annual Howl-o-ween event, set for Oct. 22 at Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road.

Costumes will be reviewed by judges beginning at 11 a.m., with awards announced shortly thereafter.

The annual costume contest provides an opportunity to vie for prizes, which will be awarded in three different categories: Most “Spook-tacular”, “Howling” with Laughter, and Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo.

Oct. 26 : Downtown Trick-or-Treat with the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce. Help kick-off Sycamore Pumpkin Festival by bringing the children to down Sycamore between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., where businesses will hand out treats, and a giant cake-cutting will take place on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St.