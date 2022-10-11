Sycamore Fire Prevention Co. to host drive-thru dinner Oct. 19

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Fire Prevention Co. will host a pulled pork sandwich drive-thru dinner to help raise money to restore the department’s 1923 Stutz firetruck.

The dinner will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., according to a news release.

The dinner is part of the church’s Wednesday Drive-Thru Dinner community outreach program.

The meal, provided by Slow Smoke BBQ, includes a quarter-pound pulled pork sandwich, Bud’s sweet BBQ sauce, cowboy beans, coleslaw and applesauce. Dinners can be picked up by entering the Sycamore United Methodist Church south parking lot and following the posted signs to drive around the back of the church.

Tickets cost $15 and must be bought in advance no later than Wednesday, Oct. 12. To buy tickets, visit the SUMC office or go online to the events section of the church’s Facebook page.

The Sycamore Fire Preservation Co. restores vehicles and equipment from the past and has been raising funds to restore the 1923 Stutz firetruck, originally used by the Sycamore Fire Department.

For information, call 815-895-9113.