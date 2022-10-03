DeKalb Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour sneak peek to take place Oct. 6

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., will host a sneak peak of its upcoming Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes tour at noon Thursday, Oct. 6.

Participants can learn about the historic homes turned into businesses or businesses turned into homes being featured in this year’s tour. The House Walk committee will discuss the history of the homes and also share information about volunteer opportunities for the tour. The theme for this year’s tour will be “Working from Homes.”

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

The sneak peek is part of the Brown Bag/Local Lore program, which is held the first Thursday of the month and co-sponsored by the Ellwood House and the DeKalb County History Center. The program is sponsored by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.