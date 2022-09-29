Three-night virtual candidate forum set for mid-October by DeKalb County League of Women Voters

DeKALB – DeKalb County voters will get a chance to learn more about candidates for the DeKalb County Board, DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and State Representative for District 76 at an upcoming three-night virtual candidate forum event, free and open to the public.

The DeKalb County League of Women Voters will sponsor several online candidate forums beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Thursday, Oct. 13, via Zoom. The candidates will be on the November General Election ballot.

Candidates participating in the forum include the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder, the Illinois State Representative from District 76, and several of the contested DeKalb County Board seats. Attendees can submit suggestions for questions for the candidates by Wednesday, Oct. 5, at wnij.org/election.

The preliminary forum schedule is:

Tuesday, Oct. 11: DeKalb County Board candidates from Districts One, Three and Four.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Candidates for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder (Republican Tasha Sims and Democrat Linh Nguyen) and Illinois State Representative for District 76 (Lance Yednock and Jason Haskell).

Thursday, Oct. 13: DeKalb County Board candidates from Districts Eight, 10, 11, and 12.

The schedule is subject to change. A final forum schedule will be available the week before the event at wnij.org and dkpl.org. The Zoom link for the forums is located at us02web.zoom.us/j/84982715112.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins Thursday, Sept. 29.

For more information, visit illinoisvoterguide.org.