DeKalb, Sycamore townships to host shred and recycle event Oct. 1

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb and Sycamore Townships will co-host a drive-thru shred and recycle event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Participants must bring a valid ID to show their DeKalb or Sycamore Township residency.

Residents will be limited to two boxes or paper bags of documents. Only paper materials are being accepted, and staples do not need to be removed. Volunteers working the event will remove items from residents’ vehicles.

The Lions of Illinois Foundation will accept used eyeglasses, hearing aids, keys or key fobs, ink jet cartridges, and tabs from aluminum cans.

Cellphones and chargers, tablets, iPads and chargers, and domestic and international prepaid calling cards will also be accepted for the Cellphones for Soldiers Program. No other electronics are being accepted.

For information, call 815-758-8282.