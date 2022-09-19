Registration open for DCNP Nonprofit Day conference Sept. 22 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Registration is open for the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership Nonprofit Day conference, which will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

Attendance is free for DCNP members and $30 for nonmembers. Registration is available at online at dcnp.org.

The conference will offer training, networking, and professional development for nonprofit staff, volunteers and board members. The training topics will focus on financial management, communications, leadership and human resources.

The DCNP is a DeKalb County Community Foundation program that offers training year-round and a variety of programs designed to strengthen nonprofit organizations.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email ben@dekalbccf.org.