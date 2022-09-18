DeKalb residents invited to virtual Citizens Utility Board event Sept. 19

DeKALB – The Citizens Utility Board will host a virtual presentation on community solar for small businesses, churches, nonprofit organizations and municipalities at 7 p.m. Monday on Zoom.

The presentation speaker, Marina Minic, will discuss how community solar works and what is involved in applying to be part of a solar project. Participants also are welcome to sign up with any of the eight companies offering community solar in Illinois. Organizations or individuals must have an account with ComEd or Ameren to sign up.

Registration is required to attend. To RSVP, visit us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlcu6rrzIpG9bobtEB2PmYLvEKQLOcCMtv.