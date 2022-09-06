Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District to hold a public open house Sept. 9

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District will hold an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the district’s water reclamation facility, 1301 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The open house is free and open to the public.

The public will be able to visit and tour the water reclamation facility. A chemical-free wastewater treatment process that uses microorganisms and UV light to clean dirty water is one of the facility’s highlights, as are two generators that convert biogas generated during the wastewater treatment process into enough renewable electricity to power the entire facility.

KWRD is the sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment provider for the city of DeKalb, the village of Malta, Kishwaukee College and the surrounding area.