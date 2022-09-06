Glidden Homestead to host Rosette Home presentation Sept. 11

DeKalb – Dan Klefstad, WNIJ’s “Morning Edition” host, will present “Living in the Clinton Rosette Home” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Admission is $4 for adults. Children ages 14 and younger and homestead members will be admitted for free.

Klefstad will share photos and stories of both the home and its former owner, Clinton Rosette, along with Rosette’s ties to Joseph Glidden. He has been living in the Clinton Rosette home since 2005 and has been researching its former owner.

Rosette is credited with creating the idea of bringing the Northern Illinois State Normal School, now Northern Illinois University, to DeKalb. He also ran a small private school with his wife, Alpha. Rosette became the editor of the DeKalb County Chronicle, now the Daily Chronicle, with Joseph F. Glidden as publisher. Both Glidden and Rosette ran the newspaper together for years. Rosette assumed ownership of the paper after Glidden’s death in 1906, becoming both editor and publisher.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a not-for-profit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center Facebook page, or visit gliddenhomestead.org.