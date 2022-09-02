Road alert: Portion of Chicago Road to temporarily close Friday

DeKALB – Chicago Road will be closed from Howison Road to Governor Beveridge Highway at 7 a.m. on Friday for asphalt patching, according the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is expected to last all day.

“I would imagine it would take all day,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan, mentioning the section of road may not reopen until Saturday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday to give people who frequent the road a heads-up to avoid the closed section of Chicago Road.

According to the social media post, the closure is due to a large sinkhole that emerged earlier in the year, which caused the intersection of Governor Beveridge and Chicago to be closed for a period of time. Friday’s closure is a continuation of construction to fix that issue.

The sheriff’s office asks that motorists use an alternate route.

“This closure tomorrow [Friday] is to finalize and complete and put new asphalt patching down after that tile was replaced,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said the construction is just to finish the work that was started after the sinkhole emerged in the spring and said there’s nothing about the construction that warrants safety concerns for the residents of southern DeKalb County.

Sullivan also said other East-West roads in the area will be open, such as Shabonna Grove, Creek Road and Orchard Road and others. He also said Route 30, which runs through Waterman and Hinckley will do the trick.

“Suydam Road would be an east to west road that you could take all the way between Somonauk Road and Route 23,” said Sullivan, “otherwise there’s Shabonna Grove, other roads, too but I would just avoid Chicago if you could.”