Early childhood music classes return to NIU

DeKALB – The NIU Community School of the Arts will welcome back Prelude and Development music classes for young children beginning Saturday, Aug. 27, in the NIU Music Building.

Classes will be taught by violist and music educator Laurie Rodriguez.

Prelude music classes will be open for ages one through three and their parents. The classes will feature singing, dancing, rhythm and music games and more. New songs and activities will be added every semester.

Development class will be open for ages three through five. The classes will help prepare children to begin music lessons. Children and their parents will be able to enjoy songs, dances and rhythm games, basic music theory and musical instrument demonstrations.

A parent or caregiver must attend every music class with their child.

To register, visit csa.niu.edu.

For information, call 815-753-1450.