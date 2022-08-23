Tanzania Development Support annual yard sale begins Aug. 25 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Tanzania Development Support will host its annual yard sale to raise money for ongoing projects to support education in Mara, Tanzania.

The yard sale will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, through Saturday, Aug. 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb.

The sale will have household items, books, games and furniture.

Yard sale donations will be accepted until Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Tanzania Development Support is a nonprofit organization that supports community-identified educational improvements for children, especially for girls, located in the Mara region of Tanzania.

To volunteer for the yard sale, arrange a donation drop-off or for any questions, email Jenée Carlson at jeneec@tdsnfp.org.