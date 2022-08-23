Shabbona receives ComEd grant for public safety project

SHABBONA – The village of Shabbona was recently chosen as one of 21 cities and towns in Illinois to be awarded a cut of $171,000 in grants to fund community infrastructure projects to promote public safety and access to clean transportation.

The grants were awarded through ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, according to a news release.

Shabbona will use its grant to fund support for the addition of new speed radar signs to help alert traffic near schools, which see a high volume of tractor trailers because of the predominance of agriculture activity in the area.

The grants will help launch community-driven projects across the region. The projects range from innovative pedestrian safety technology to clean transportation projects that support the adoption of electric vehicles and are designed to reduce carbon emissions and improve community resiliency.

For information on the Powering Safe Communities program, visit mayorscaucus.org/initiatives/environment/psc.