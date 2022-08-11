Lawmakers gather in support of Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s land reclamation efforts in Shabbona

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (middle), Democrat of Naperville looks on as U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Democrat of Chicago (left) and state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon (right) greet each other in Shabbona. The three elected officials were in DeKalb County on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, to speak to discuss H.R. 8380 Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Shab-eh-nay Band Reservation Settlement Act of 2022. (Camden Lazenby)