Kishwaukee Kiwanis to host Corn Fest Prayer Breakfast

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club will host its second annual Corn Fest Prayer Breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

The event will feature a panel discussion with a question-and-answer segment. Proceeds will go to community-wide projects focused on the needs of children.

The breakfast buffet will include scrambled eggs, french toast, sausage links, bacon, hash browns, fresh fruit, pastries, juice and coffee.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at www.lincolninntogo.com or at the Lincoln Inn, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

Kishwaukee Kiwanis supports various organizations and projects in the DeKalb area and globally through Kiwanis Internationals Kiwanis Children’s Foundation. Kishwaukee Kiwanis meets the second, third, fourth and occasional fifth Wednesday of every month at Faranda’s Banquet Center.

For more information, visit the Kishwaukee Kiwanis website at www.kishkiwanis.org.