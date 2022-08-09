Grant sends Egyptian Theatre staff to conference

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre recently received a grant for professional development from the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership’s Professional Development MicroGrant Program.

According to a news release, the theater used the grant to send its full-time staff to the League of Historic American Theatre’s Annual Conference, July 10-13, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The conference provided a multitude of educational sessions and historic theater tours, as well as networking.

Egyptian Theatre Executive Director Alex Nerad and Marketing and Communications Director Jeanine Holcomb were chosen to present on the Give DeKalb County fundraising efforts at the conference. Nerad and Holcomb educated attendees on the ability to use tools like Facebook Live to bring awareness and fundraise for the theater and performing arts spaces.

Because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the Egyptian Theatre and the arts community, the grant has proven to be helpful, according to the release. The staff is excited to implement new ideas and best practices learned at the conference to continue the progress at the Egyptian.

The Egyptian Theatre, located at 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb, is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.