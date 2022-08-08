DeKalb County Community Foundation seeking new Grants Director

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is seeking a new full-time Grants Director and applications for the position will be open through 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

According to a news release, no phone inquiries will be accepted.

The Grants Director is open in appreciation of Foundation staff member Ben Bingle, who served as in a dual director role in an interim capacity since October 2021.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation manages more than $60 million in charitable assets and distributes more than $3.5 million a year in grants and scholarships. The Foundation employs eight full-time and four part-time staff, and is governed by 18 volunteer Board members fulfilling its mission.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation follows an equal opportunity employment policy and employs personnel without regard to race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex and gender identity, sexual orientation, gender expression, age, physical or mental ability, pregnancy, veteran status, military obligations, marital or parental status, political affiliation or any other improper criterion.

To view the job description, list of benefits and application process visit dekalbccf.org.