SUMC United Women in Faith to host drive-thru chicken dinner fundraiser

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore United Methodist Church United Women in Faith will host a chicken strip drive-thru dinner fundraiser Wednesday.

The event goes from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore.

The dinner will provided by The Dirty Bird and includes four piece chicken strips, French fries, coleslaw, roll and sauce. The dinner can be picked up by entering he Sycamore United Methodist Church south parking lot entrance and follow the signs to drive around the back of the church.

Tickets for the dinner are $15 and must be buy in advance no later than Wednesday, Aug. 10. Tickets are available to buy online, link found on the Sycamore United Methodist Church Facebook page in the Events section, at the SUMC Church office, or from any United Women in Faith member. For information, call the church office at 815-895-9113.

The SUMC Women in Faith is an organization with the Methodist Church consisting of a core group of women to develop and support fellowship, spiritual growth and opportunities for all women of the church.

To learn about the Sycamore United Methodist Church, visit www.sycamoreumc.org, call 815-895-9113, or follow SUMC on Facebook.