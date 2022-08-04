Portion of Cherry Valley Road temporarily closed due to gas leak: DeKalb County Sheriff officials

DeKALB – Cherry Valley Road, between Five Points Road and Kingston Road is closed until further notice after an exposed gas line was struck by a resident while mowing their lawn Thursday morning, said officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said the sheriff’s office received a call from a resident around 9:13 a.m. Thursday. The caller said they had struck a gas line that was sticking out of the ground when they were mowing their yard.

“Natural gas started coming out of the broken pipe,” said Burgh. “no flames, no fire.”

Genoa-Kingston Fire Department responded as well as the county sheriff’s office. Burgh said Kingston’s Police Department also assisted in the response.

Currently, Nicor Gas is on the scene, tending to the severed gas line. Burgh said the DeKalb County Highway Department has put up barricades to close the section of Cherry Valley Road between Kingston Road and Five Points Road until Nicor Gas gives the OK to reopen the road.

Outside avoiding the currently closed section of Cherry Valley Road, Burgh said there are no additional safety concerns at this time.

Nicor Gas has not yet given the Sheriff’s Office an estimated time for when it will be safe to open the section of the road. A Facebook post from Kingston Police Department reported the portion of the road is expected to be closed for several hours.