DeKalb student receives Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship

SYCAMORE – DeKalb High School graduate Ben Grych was awarded the 2022 Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship award.

The award is made possible each year through a fund established at the DeKalb County Community Foundation by Dee Palmer and his supporters to award a scholarship to a high school graduate from DeKalb County who plans to pursue a career in music education.

Grych was a member of the DeKalb High School marching band, pep band, steel band, school wind ensemble, jazz ensemble and more. He was named to the Daily Chronicle All-Area First Team in golf and was an academic all-conference selection in tennis during high school. Grych currently plays with the DeKalb Municipal Band and plans on attending Northern Illinois University in the fall of 2022 to major in music education. Ben is active at his church and volunteers at Corn Fest, Vacation Bible School and Kiwanis Flag Days.

Dee Palmer was the director of the DeKalb Municipal Band before dying in November 2011 at the age of 97. Palmer and his family contributed to the musical pleasure of thousands of people in DeKalb County for more than 160 years. In 2009, the Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship was set up at the Community Foundation to honor Palmer’s music legacy.

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178. For questions or additional scholarship information, contact Becky Zantout at 815-748-5383 or b.zantout@dekalbccf.org.