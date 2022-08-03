AARP Tax-Aide seeks volunteers for 2023 tax season

DeKALB – AARP Tax-Aide, a volunteer-based tax preparation service, is recruiting volunteers in the DeKalb County area for the 2023 tax season. Volunteer opportunities include preparing tax returns, being a greeter at one of the tax sites, assisting with set-up and tear-down at tax sites and scheduling appointments.

Free training for all positions will be provided through a combination of in-person and virtual programs. Orientation for new volunteers will be held in November or early December. For volunteers interested in preparing taxes, training and certification will take place in January 2023. All levels of experience will be welcome.

To volunteer for the Tax-Aide program, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer to submit an application or call 888-687-2277. For any questions about the Tax-Aide program, call 815-751-5763.