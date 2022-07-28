Daughters of the American Revolution chapter hold award presentation

SYCAMORE – The General John Stark Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently held an awards program to honor area students.

According to a news release, awards that were presented during the ceremony included:

American History Essay Contest: Sierra LaPorte and Mikaela Lea Trea, fifth grade students from Sandwich Middle School. The topic of the contest was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The Good Citizens Award: Chloe Harbecke of Sycamore High School, My Vo of DeKalb High School, Kaitlyn Jerbi of Genoa-Kingston High School, Calli Schell of Hiawatha High School and Josephine Wilson of Indian Creek High School. The award is open to high school seniors and encourages and rewards the qualities of good citizenship.

ROTC Award: Cadet Elizabeth Carney, a senior at Northern Illinois University working towards a degree in finance. The medals are awarded to ROTC students in recognition of the ROTC as an important program that prepares trained officers for service in the armed forces.

Lois L. Callahan Scholarship: Elaine Lin of Genoa-Kingston High School. The Lois L. Callahan Scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who is going to a college or university and plans on majoring in elementary education, nursing, premedical or veterinary medicine, maintained a 3.00 GPA and scored a 26 or better on the ACT. Elaine Lin will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where she is planning to major in life science, with a focus in pre-med and a minor in robotics.

The Daughters of the American Revolution was formed 125 years ago with the objective to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence; to promote, as an object of primary importance, institutions of the general diffusion of knowledge, and develop an enlightened public opinion; and cherish, maintain and extend the institutions of American freedom, to foster true patriotism, and love of country, and to aid in securing for mankind all the blessings of liberty, according to a news release.

If you have a Revolutionary War patriot in your lineage, or would like to explore the possibility, and are 18-years-old, email the General John Stark chapter at generaljohnstarkNSDAR@gmail.com.