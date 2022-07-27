July 27, 2022
Ben’s Bubble Shows to be held at DeKalb Public Library

By Shaw Local News Network

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The community is invited to Ben’s Bubble Show on Thursday, a family-friendly event at the DeKalb Public Library.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will be hosting Ben’s Bubble Shows at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room of the library.

Ben will create various bubble creations to entertain attendees. The show will be interactive and volunteers will be selected to help with the bubble creations.

All three shows will be the same, so attendees are encouraged to attend only one. The Bubble Shows will be free and no registration is required to attend.

For information, email Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at call 815-756-9568 ext. 3350.