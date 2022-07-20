Kindness Kids Yoga offered at DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host Kindness Kids Yoga at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, July 20 and 27, and Aug. 3 and 10, in the library’s Story and Activity Room.

The class is open to children ages 7 to 12.

Attendees can build their inner confidence and relationships while exploring breathing, yoga poses, games, meditation, relaxation and creative activities. Because of limited space, participants must register to attend the classes. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information or help with registration, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.