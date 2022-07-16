Water main work begins on Sabin Street in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Water main work on Sabin Street in Sycamore is underway, according to a construction update posted by the city of Sycamore Friday.

According to the update, water main work on Illinois Route 64 was completed last week, and the new system has been tested. Drive lanes on Route 64 have been patched, and water system connections will occur at the gravel areas. Services will be connected to the new main. Water main work is underway on Sabin Street.

Additional improvements are still taking place across Sycamore residential neighborhoods, according to the sites plans. A restoration subcontractor will be placing topsoil, seed and blanket. The contractor will be responsible for cutting down weeds until grass is established.

“The contractor will be back onsite during the week of July 25 to address punchlist items, including, but not limited to, concrete finishing and driveway patching,” city staff wrote in a Friday social media post.

Water tower work also continues, with a contractor working on structural improvements in preparation for tower painting. Interior work is scheduled to start the week of July 18. The tower will be painted with the same color scheme as the north tower, according to the update.

The update said Midwest CAM Solutions, a manufacturer of products which prolong the life of pavement, will complete the application of pavement rejuvenator the week of July 18, as they were delayed one week due to weather.

Pavement work is planned for Edward Street, Foxbend Drive, Hathaway Drive, Foxpointe Drive, Fairway Lane, Cambridge Lane, Cloverlane Drive, Parker Street, Croatian Court, Roosevelt Court, Orchard Lane, North Cross Street, Crosby Avenue, Pebblewood Court and Plaza Drive.

Residents should expect that pavement restoration work will require temporary lane closures during the day, documents show. Signs will be posted accordingly.

Residents with questions are encouraged to reach out to the city’s public works engineering division at 815-895-4557.