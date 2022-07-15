Turning Back Time Car Show set for July 31

SYCAMORE – The 22nd Annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show will makes its way into downtown Sycamore later this month.

The free community event will kick off at 6 a.m. July 31 along Main Street in downtown Sycamore, according to a news release.

The car show will allow attendees to admire the mechanical work done by fellow car enthusiasts. A separate competition will be held for motorcycles and sponsored by the Midwest Women Riders Club. Food at the car show will be provided by area restaurant food trucks and establishments.

The car show’s primary goal will be to raise funds for local organizations and nonprofits.

Organizations that will receive funds include the Kishwaukee Cancer Center, TransVac, the Chuck Criswell Scholarship, Sycamore Food Pantry, Young Eagles, Salvation Army, The Barn on Baseline, Fizz Ehrler Memorial Scholarships, Sycamore Park District, Kishwaukee Family YMCA, Sycamore Police Auxiliary, Family Service Agency, Turning Back Time Car Club Scholarships, Disabled Vets Transportation, Radio Watch and WLBK’s AM 1360 Freezin’ for Food.

For information, visit facebook.com/TurningBackTimeShow or http:turningbacktimecarshow.org.