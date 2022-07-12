Enjoy discs and drafts at DeKalb’s Throwback at the Park

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host a Throwback at the Park: Craft Beer and Disc Golf Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

A combination pass will be available for residents and nonresidents for $57 and $71, respectively, according to a news release.

A temporary disc golf course will be set up featuring a shotgun start for the singles-style disc golf tournament beginning at 9 a.m. The tournament will cost $20 for residents and $25 for nonresidents, covering the cost of competing as well as a souvenir disc.

Spectators are welcome to watch the tournament. Festival attendees also can enjoy several local breweries, food trucks and musicians featured in the “craft beer” portion of the festival beginning at noon.

Byers Brewing Co., Jonomac Orchard, WerkForce, Tangled Roots, D and G, Art History, Obscurity, Hairy Cow and the Forge will have on-site tasting beginning at 3 p.m. The $39 resident or $49 nonresident fee will get attendees 12 tasters and a souvenir glass.

Cash beer sales will be available throughout the event until 4:30 p.m. Live music also will be at the festival, with performances including classic rock-based cover band Within Four Days, which will play at 11:30 a.m., Mark Walters at 1 p.m. and the headliner Rockin’ Moxie at 3 p.m.

For information about Throwback at the Park, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com, or call 815-758-6663 to register to avoid an increase in on-site, day-of rates for both disc golf and craft beer tasting.