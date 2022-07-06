Kishwaukee Valley Art League sets July events

SYCAMORE – Man-made. That was the theme presented to members of the Kishwaukee Valley Art League for the next Create With KVAL challenge.

At the league’s monthly meeting on July 7, members will present the artwork they created to meet the challenge. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore. The public is welcome to attend.

“It is always fun and interesting to see the creative ideas and artwork that the individaul artists come up with to meet the challenges that we give them,” Deborah Rossiter, KVAL program director, said in a news release. “Whether painters, photographers, wood workers or fabric artists, every artist interprets the challenge differently, and the results are fascinating.”

KVAL will start its summer art classes for kids on July 16. Robert Davis, formerly with SLS Arts, will teach a series of classes for children of all ages during the next four months.

The first class offered on July 16 will be “Easy Marble.” Using a technique of dipping objects into a marbeling solution, students will give ordinary objects a marbeling effect. This class is geared for ages 9 and older. The students will be asked to bring up to 10 small objects no larger than a Christmas ornament to the class. Registration forms can be picked up at Gallery on State or printed from the KVAL website: kval-nfp.org.

The monthly “Second Saturday” group art gathering will be held July 9 and will be a plein air session. Second Saturday organizer Molly Walker has yet to pick a location for this outdoor art workshop, but it will be announced at the KVAL meeting on July 7.

A new exhibit of work by watercolor artist Carol Bingham is on display at Gallery On State. New artwork is rotated every six to eight weeks to keep the exhibits updated and fresh. All work in the gallery is for sale.