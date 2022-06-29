Westminster Presbyterian Church campaign hopes to relieve medical debt

DeKALB - Westminster Presbyterian Church is launching a campaign to raise $10,000 to eliminate existing medical debt for northern Illinois residents.

According to a news release, the church at 830 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb, will hold its “RIP Medical Debt” campaign to raise $10,000 to eliminate $1,000,000 in medical debt through July.

Funds raised during the campaign will target medical debt bundled from the northern Illinois area as much as possible, according to the release.

RIP Medical Debt is a nationwide nonprofit organization founded in 2014 by former debt collection executives. The nonprofit raises funds to buy up large bundles of medical debt that are eradicated with no tax consequences to either donors or recipients. RIP Medical Debt has helped erase more than $6.7 billion of medical debt for more than 3.6 million people in the U.S., according to the release. More than one in three Americans struggle to afford the cost of their medical care.

Westminster Presbyterian Church will participate in the campaign as part of its commitment to the Matthew 25 initiative with the goal of eradicating systemic poverty.

Those interested in helping the church’s efforts may donate by sending a check to Westminster Presbyterian Church, ATTN: RIP Medical Debt, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, IL 60115.