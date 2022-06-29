Red, white and blue: Have a blast at these DeKalb County July 4 celebrations

Events and celebrations have been planned throughout DeKalb County to celebrate Independence Day this year.

DeKALB

DeKalb’s Fourth of July Festivities will take place Monday, July 4, at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

The Independence Day 5K and newly added 10K will begin at 8 a.m. Results and awards will be administered after the last runner returns or no later than 10 a.m. The 5K fee is $30 per person and $40 per person for the 10K and includes a race bag with bib, participation medal and Independence Day T-shirt. Register online at dekalbparkdistrict.com by June 30.

Events continue at 2 p.m. July 4 at Hopkins Park with new daytime programming. Food vendors will be on site from 2 to 9 p.m. Relay races, games, activities and strolling entertainment will go from 2 to 6 p.m. An animal and reptile show will be featured from 2 to 3:15 p.m. A cash only glow-stick sale will run until sunset.

Live music will be featured from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with the DeKalb Municipal Band performing at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks will start approximately a half hour after sunset.

For information, visit www.dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-7756.

KIRKLAND

Kirkland Lion Club’s 74th annual Fourth of July Celebration will be held Friday through Monday, July 1-4, at Franklin Township Park on Third Street in Kirkland.

The event will feature a carnival, food stands and vendors all four days until 11 p.m.

On Friday, July 1, the beer tent will be open from 5 to 11 p.m., wristbands for the rides will last from 6 to 10 p.m. A Mr. and Ms. Fourth of July contest will take place at 7 p.m. From 8 to 11 p.m. the Party Doctors Band will take the stage. Those interested can expect a $10 general admission cover charge.

The celebration continues Saturday, July 2. The beer tent will be open from noon to midnight. From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. the Cold Blooded Reptile show on the park stage will take place. At 1 p.m. there will be a bags tournament with a 32-team double elimination. Registration for the tournament starts at noon and costs $20 per team.

Bingo will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music will be provided by Bobby McClendon at 5 p.m., American Blonde at 7 p.m., and Wayland at 10 p.m. There will be a $10 general admission charge for the concert.

On Sunday, July 3, the celebration begins with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. A car show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The beer tent will be open again from noon until midnight. $20 wristbands for rides will last from 5 to 10 p.m. One Night Only will open at 5 p.m. for Back Country Roads, who will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

On Monday, July 4, the pancake breakfast in park is from 7 to 9 a.m. The parade will take place at 11 a.m., and those interested in participating can register at www.kirklandfourthofjuly.com. The beer tent will be open from noon until 10 p.m. The family feud finals will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on the park stage. Fireworks will set off at nightfall, with a raffle drawing to follow.

SANDWICH

Sandwich’s annual Freedom Days celebration will be Saturday, July 2, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road in Sandwich. This year’s celebration will feature a parade through downtown capped off with a fireworks display in the evening. The Freedom Days 5K has been canceled.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Lineup starts at 8:30 a.m. at the west gate of the Sandwich Fairgrounds. Enter at the far west entrance, Gate 4.

Parade judging categories are Best Nonprofit/Civic Entry, Best For-Profit Business Entry and Funniest. Park district judges will select overall best, second place and third place.

The fairgrounds will open at 3 p.m. for live entertainment, music, food, games and fireworks. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs.

Admission is cash only, $5 per vehicle. The fireworks display will start at dark. The display can be seen throughout the city. Rain date for the fireworks is July 3.

For information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org, call the Sandwich Park District at 815-786-8044 or email sandwichparkdistrict@comcast.net.

SHABBONA

Shabbona’s Fourth of July festivities will be on Monday, July 4.

A pancake breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Shabbona Fire Department on Navaho Street.

A pork chop dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Shabbona Lions Depot, located at Navaho and Illini streets.

Fireworks will start at dusk, approximately 9:15 p.m., at Shabbona Lake State Park.