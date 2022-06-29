Lecture uncovers WWII drone history in DeKalb

DeKALB – Roger Keys grew up putting together toy plane kits, so when he stumbled upon an “unusual-looking” model at a garage sale more than 30 years ago, he knew he was on to something special. Years later, Keys would discover that his find was actually an Interstate TDR Drone, an early unmanned aerial combat vehicle otherwise known as an “assault drone.”

The quest for more information led Keys to research the history of World War II drones, once kept top-secret, and the people who operated them.

On Thursday, July 7, Keys will be the featured speaker at the Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center’s monthly lecture series, Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore. Keys will recount his experience visiting the workshop of a TDR engineer in Wisconsin, the reunions of the men of STAG 1, the Navy air group that operated the drone in the South Pacific, and his efforts to rebuild part of this chapter in our country’s history.

Outside of his research, Keys is a restoration specialist, refurbishing homes, churches and public buildings throughout the Midwest. He also has served as board member for the Illinois Association of Historic Preservation Commissions, former president of the Ellwood House Association, and a consultant for the Glidden Homestead.

The one-hour program will take place at noon at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore. A virtual option is also available.

For more information and to register, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.

Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.